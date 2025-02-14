Damage caused to Clickimin Broch

Damage has been caused to the Clickimin Broch in Lerwick.

Rubbish was dumped within the broch and stones were removed.

The incident is believed to have occurred sometime over the weekend between Friday 17th January and Monday 20th January.

Many Brochs and other scheduled monuments are protected under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Areas Act 1979.

Under the terms of the act it is an offence to cause damage, either recklessly or deliberately, to ancient monuments.

Police are now investigating the incident, and have described the mistreating of monuments as “extremely disrespectful”.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police via their website, or through 101, quoting incident number 1204 of 21/01/2025.