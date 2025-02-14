Happy 100th birthday to Edith

Lord Lieutenant Lindsay Tulloch with Edith Beattie and her son Alan. Photo: SIC

Lord Lieutenant Lindsay Tulloch has presented Edith Beattie with a birthday card from the King and Queen to mark her 100th Birthday.

Edith moved to Shetland in 1946, where she lived in St Olaf Street in Lerwick with her late husband Andy, who was manager at Hay & Company.

In her youth Edith played hockey for Shetland many times, and now enjoys playing bridge and scrabble.

Edith has only recently moved to ET & Taing House residential care home in Lerwick, and has received many visitors today.

She will also celebrate with a birthday party tomorrow, which has been organised by her son Alan and care centre staff.