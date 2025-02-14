In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 14th February) edition of The Shetland Times:
• Gilbert Bain hospital under “extreme pressure”.
• EXCLUSIVE: Trials wrap up for new AI fish-sorting net.
• Debate over community rewards from renewable energy.
• Scottish Human Rights Commission visits Shetland.
• Report investigates surge in school truancy.
• Seals live in “landscape of fear” from orca attacks, scientists say.
• Alan the lifeboat lives on.
• SPORT: Benchwarmers win their first mixed volleyball league title.
