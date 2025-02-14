POLL: Would you support the development of a community-owned windfarm?

The community owned Garth windfarm in North Yell.

Councillors discussed a report this week which considered ways to ensure the community reaps the greatest rewards from future energy development.

As well as seeking community benefits payments from developers, the report also considered community ownership of projects.

It said this approach could produce the “highest value and maximum economic returns” – on average 34 times greater than the payments achieved through community benefits agreements.

The report gave the example of the community-owned Garth windfarm, which it said provided similar returns to the North Yell community as Viking Energy provided to all of Shetland – around £2.2m – despite generating just one per cent of its power.

Funding from the Garth windfarm has been used to support the development of Cullivoe Industrial Estate, North Yell Marina and even to provide financial incentives to encourage families to more to North Yell – helping to save Culliove Primary School.

Given the number of windfarms already built or approved in Shetland, some councillors discussing the report suggested it may have come too late.

“The horse has already bolted.” said North Lerwick and Bressay councillor Stephen Leask.

Shetland Greens member Alex Armitage also acknowledged the strength of feeling against Viking.

However, he suggested there could still be support for renewables projects if they were developed in a similar way to the Garth windfarm – with community ownership and far greater rewards.

