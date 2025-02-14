Headlines News

February 14, 2025
Sandwick head to leave post
Sandwick Junior High School. Photo: SIC

The headteacher of Sandwick Junior High School will leave his post later this year.

Andrew Hunter has notified parents of his decision in a school email, describing it as a “very hard decision to take”.

Mr Hunter, who also has responsibility for Fair Isle Primary School, will leave at the beginning of the summer holidays.

He was appointed to the role in 2023, when he took over from acting headteacher – now director of children’s services – Samantha Flaws. He was previously employed as a headteacher with City of Edinburgh Council.

