Music festival gets £5,000 grant

The Shetland Youth Music Festival has secured a major award from Shetland Charitable Trust.

The £5,000 grant provides the funding needed to run this year’s busy programme, from 17th to 20th March, in Mareel.

Chairwoman and event manager Sioban McGregor has been involved in the festival for the last 12 years.

“We are delighted that the festival, after the setback with Covid, has had such a successful few years, especially now we are self-funded through sponsorship and donations,” she said.

“We had over 600 young musicians involved at the junior festival in 2024, and we would like to welcome musicians from all backgrounds to enter the 2025 festival, and to come and join in the fun.”

This year’s is a secondary festival, open to all young people of secondary school age in full-time education in Shetland.

The grant, together with support already secured from Shetland Arts and the Lerwick Port Authority, has given organisers the financial backing needed to keep the festival operating.

Anne MacDonald has agreed to adjudicate the festival. An examiner for Trinity College London and violinist with Scottish Ballet Orchestra, she was last in Shetland in 2017 to judge the entrants.



The festival syllabus and entry forms are available online. Closing date for entries is Monday 24th February.