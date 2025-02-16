Days of Klondykers captured in new publication

A new publication features a range of photographs taken from the old days of the Klondyker East European fish factory ships.

Documentary photographer Jeremy Sutton-Hibbert is behind the photographic zines.

Klondykers, Shetland 1994, showcases 27 black and white photographs taken while Sutton-Hibbert was on editorial photographic assignments for British newspapers.

The images come from a time when East European fish factory ships would anchor off Shetland, waiting to buy cargos of mackerel and herring.

Featured ships show images from life on board the Boris Syromatnikov, from Murmansk, and the Krasnoputilovets, and also images of the Pionersk, which ran aground on the rocks at Trebister Ness.