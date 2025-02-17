£450,000 of Viking grants since windfarm opened

The Viking Energy windfarm. Photo: SSE.

A community fund set up with money from Viking Energy has celebrated awarding almost half a million pounds to local organisations since the Windfarm opened six months ago.

The fund’s managers have allocated a little more than £450,000 in total — to projects including insulation support for fuel poor households and an accessible transport initiative for wheelchair users.

SSE have promised roughly £72 million of community funding over the lifespan of the windfarm, the equivalent of £2.2 million each year.

The fund has awarded just more than £1 million since early 2021, before Viking energy began generating.

Eleanor Gear, the fund’s manager, said the milestone represents a “positive start” to the project.

“Long-term strategic projects do not happen overnight and early engagement with the Shetland community, through its community groups, organisations and businesses is crucial to the success of the fund,” she said.

Ms Gear added that the fund was not designed to initiate new groups or projects, but to support existing local organisations in the work they do.

The council’s energy efficiency team received £200,000 of “top-up funding” to replace doors and windows for locals struggling to heat their homes.

“With Shetland’s cold and windy weather we regularly receive requests for help with new

windows and doors,” said

“This additional energy efficiency funding is welcome and will provide further help to households living in fuel poverty.”

Hjaltland Housing Association also received £10,000 to train staff retrofitting council houses to make them more efficient

The Royal Voluntary Service was given more than £30,000 for its work connecting with chair users with volunteers drivers and accessible cars.

Some other organisations however, have criticised the size of the fund, or suggested other projects which were not included in its consultation to decide the fund’s priorities.

