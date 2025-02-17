Asylum seeker charged with threatening to set himself on fire claims he was being ‘beaten’ and ‘tormented’ in Home Office accommodation

An asylum seeker charged with threatening to set himself on fire told a court he was being “tormented” in his Home Office accommodation.

Jawad Alaoue, 34, is alleged to have poured liquid over himself in Lerwick’s Commercial Street on Saturday before threatening to set it alight.

Appearing from custody at Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Monday), Alaoue pleaded not guilty.

He was granted bail with a special condition that he must leave Scotland by midnight on Wednesday, only returning for scheduled court appearances.

Although Alaoue agreed to the bail conditions, he initially refused to return to his Home Office accommodation in Liverpool.

Speaking via an interpreter, Alaoue said he could not stay there as “they are tormenting me”.

He claimed “they keep beating me” and “mistreating me very badly”.

“If you take the handcuffs of me, I will go there,” he said.

“But you have to understand that I was hiding from people there because they were threatening me.

“If you say go back, I will, but it will be your responsibility, what happens to me there.”

Defence agent Tommy Allan said his client had repeatedly told the Home Office about the difficulties he faced in the accommodation but nothing had been done about it.

Sheriff I an Cruickshank said he had a “problem” with the accused’s comments.

Given Alaoue’s “reticence” to return to his address and the nature of the charge, Sheriff Cruickshank said he was concerned for the accused’s wellbeing.

The sheriff also questioned how likely it was for Alaoue to return to face trial, given his limited income.

He suggested it might be better for the accused to be remanded in custody.

However, with no Crown motion to refuse bail, Sheriff Cruickshank said he should not consider the ”impecuniosity” - inability to afford something - of the accused at this stage of proceedings to being a barrier to granting bail.

Alaoue was bailed to return to the court for trial on 8th May.

Court proceedings had to be halted twice due to troubles with the interpreter service.

First the interpreter was unable to hear through the loudspeaker function of a telephone – and the court was placed on hold while piano music played out through the room.

Next, the court’s video conferencing system was used – but the interpreter who answered was unable to provide court translation services.

Finally, a Spanish translator answered the call and confirmed they could provide the required services.