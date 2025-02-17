SIC officials ‘relaxed’ that 3G pitch funding is secure

The grass pitch used for rugby and football at the Clickimin Leisure Complex. Photo: Kevin Craigens

Councillors can be “relaxed” about the funding in place for the artificial replacement for the Clickimin grass pitch, the SIC leisure manager has said.

This comes as the education and families committee was given an update on works due to begin next month to instal a 3G surface.

The committee was told this morning (Monday) everything was in place and the expected construction date was no barrier to funding from external sources.

SIC leader Emma Macdonald raised the late completion date of 30th June as a potential issue, as funds were secured on the project being completed by a certain deadline.

However, leisure manager Neil Watt said stakeholders such as the Scottish Football Association (SFA) had been “content” enough to continue its support of the new Clickimin 3G pitch.

“We’ve kept in very close contact,” Mr Watt explained to the committee.

He said the SFA had been “relaxed” about the completion of the project and the 30th June was “not a hard deadline”.

Mrs Macdonald said she appreciated the words from Mr Watt but “we need that clarity”.

She added: “We need to be clear on that funding.”

In response Mr Watt said he would go back to the Scottish Football Association to get their commitment in writing, if that would ease the concerns of the councillors.

“They’re fairly committed to the project,” he said.

