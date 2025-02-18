Careers fair buzzes with excitement

Hundreds of people attended the Shetland Careers and Opportunities Fair in the Clickimin Leisure Centre. Photo: Kevin Craigens

The Shetland Careers and Opportunities Fair is taking place today (Tuesday) to encourage people of all ages to take a chance on new careers.

A total of 73 prospective employers and education institutes set up their stalls in the Clickimin Leisure Complex to entice and capture the imaginations of young folk and people considering a new vocation.

There were many interactive and informative stalls on offer in both the main and bowls halls.

The event started with a soft opening this morning before opening to the public and will close at 4pm.