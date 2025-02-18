Contractor chosen for £10m Cullivoe road project

The Cullivoe Road. Photo: SIC

Contractors have been chosen to carry out £10m improvements to Cullivoe road – but legal issues stifled discussion on the project this week.

A report produced for today’s (Monday) environment and transport committee first said evaluation of tenders was proceeding – and then said a preferred bidder had been selected.

But when North Isles member Robert Thomson quizzed council lawyer Paul Wishart on the apparent discrepancy he was unable to offer any clarification.

Mr Wishart said that as the SIC was in a “standstill” for the contract award process – a period in which rival bidders can challenge the decision – he was “slightly uncomfortable” answering questions.

“It’s a sensitive time, in terms of procurement, so it’s a bit difficult to give any comment,” he said.

According to a report to the committee the tender period concluded on 17th January, with three bids received.

“The prospective contractors submissions have been evaluated and scored according to their price and quality,” the report stated.

“A preferred contractor has now been selected.”

Initially, it had been hoped the outcome could have been reported to councillors last week for a decision to be taken on proceeding with the contract award.

However, this has now been knocked back until 25th March.

According to the council report, the assessment of tenders had been delayed by the need for contractors to submit additional information.

Meanwhile, the SIC has also submitted an addendum to its environmental impact assessment, responding to comments from consultees including Sepa, NatureScot and the Shetland Biological Records Centre.

It is hoped this will overcome the final hurdles preventing work from getting under way.

According to the latest estimates, the new road is due for completion by March 2027.

Once built, tit will cover just over four kilometres between the junction with the A968 and Cullivoe pier road.

The former single track carriageway will be replaced with a two-lane road, which will mainly follow a new route, leaving some sections of its predecessor in place to maintain access to properties and land.

The project has been the SIC’s top priority for roads for many months, but has suffered several delays, including land ownership.

Estimated costs have also doubled from around £5m to almost £10m..

Built in 1851, the current road has deteriorated severely, hampering the fishing and aquaculture industry, which relies on it to transport goods from the pier.

The road’s condition led the SIC to impose a halt on other developments in North Yell, including new housing, which made it difficult for families to move to the area for work.