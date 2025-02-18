Ferry disruption

News

Alistair Munro February 18, 2025
Harbour in rough seas. Photo: David Paul

Tomorrow’s (Wednesday) sailing of the Hrossey will leave Lerwick early due to forecasted high winds.

The ferry will depart an hour early at 4.30pm and her arrival into Kirkwall is expected to be delayed by up to an hour, with arrival into Aberdeen on Thursday morning delayed by up to two hours.

NorthLink has warned that its passenger and freight services may be disrupted through to Monday 24th February due to forecasted high winds.

NorthLink is currently operating a temporary timetable to accommodate the drydock of each passenger vessel, with the Hjaltland currently away.

