Tingwall airport’s £1.4m refurbishment is back on track

Tingwall Airport. Photo: SIC

Tingwall airport’s £1.4m runway refurbishment is reported to be back on track following last year’s delays.

Airport operations manager Andrew Inkster confirmed “everything is going to plan” – and work would begin in May.

“So far, so good,” he told Tuesday’s environment and transport committee.

Mr Inkster was responding to a question from Shetland Central councillor Catherine Hughson who wanted to know if the works were still scheduled to begin on 1st May,

The vital refurbishment had been due to begin last April - but the breakdown of Scord quarry mixing plant forced its delay.

Councillors were told last February the airport could licence unless urgent repairs were carried out.

Investigations revealed the bitumen surface had been worn down to as little as 70mm in places which was deemed “inadequate structurally” to take the weight of aircraft.

Under the original plans, a three-year polling programme of resurfacing would have taken place, closing the airport for up to three weeks each year.

During this time, flights serving Foula and Fair Isle would be relocated to Sumburgh.

Following, the delays the council hopes to lead an “accelerated” programme, completing the work by the end of August next year.

Phase one will see the airport closed for all of May as the resurfacing begins.

Mr Inkster said he was also in discussions with the Civil Aviation Authority about redirecting the inter-island flights through Sumburgh.