Tunnel plans reach critical stage ahead of crunch decision this summer

February 18, 2025 0
A Faroese tunnel.

Key information around tunnels plans will to be revealed at a series of public meetings next month.

Shetland Islands Council has today (Tuesday) announced the next stage of engagement around its inter-island connectivity programme. 

The overall project considers the future of transport connections to the outer isles, including up to five potential tunnels serving, Unst, Yell, Whalsay, Bressay and Fetlar.

Late last year, a survey went out asking about people’s transport behaviour in the islands to help inform the programme.

More than 1,000 people took part.

Now, headline responses relating to each island are set to  revealed at a series of face-to-face and online sessions early in March,.

Visitors will also have the chance to hear more about the process and view data about their island and transport route.

They will also have the opportunity to provide additional feedback and ask any further questions they may have of the team.

Environment and transport chairwoman Moraig Lyall said: ”I’m very pleased to see these sessions taking place, as it’s critical we work closely with our island communities as this project moves forward.

“We need to be sure that the earlier online survey has satisfactorily captured as much information as possible on the current experiences of islanders and ferry users, as this helps us build our ‘case for change’, so I’d encourage folk to take some time and drop by the events.”

Information received from the events will form the basis of a business case, which councillors will consider later this summer.

Members will be asked to decide which options to progress for more detailed appraisal.

At that stage, further engagement with island residents and the wider public will take place.

Representatives from the council together with consultants Stantec, Cowi and Mott MacDonald will attend the sessions, which will be held on:

Monday, 3rd March – Bressay Hall – 3.30pm-7.30pm

Tuesday, 4th March – Mid Yell Hall – 3.30pm-7.30pm

Wednesday, 5th March – Fetlar Hall, 4.00pm-7.00pm and Baltasound Hall, 3.30pm-7.30pm

Thursday, 6th March – Symbister Hall – 3.30pm-7.30pm (for Whalsay and Skerries)

Online events are being arranged for Foula and Papa Stour following discussions with those communities.

Engagement with younger people is also being carried out with support from the council’s youth services team, as well as with the islands’ key businesses and industry bodies.

