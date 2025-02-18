Workforce housing survey launched by SIC

An example of housing in Cunningsburgh. Photo: SIC

Employers are being urged to take part in a survey to show the extent of workforce housing shortages across the isles.

The survey — commissioned by Shetland Islands Council — aims to find the true extent of the need for housing for the diverse workforce which supports the Shetland economy. It would also provide insight into whether this is affecting recruitment and retention of staff.

It is also hoped the research would be able to define what is meant by the term “key worker”.

SIC housing manager Anita Jamieson said her department was “keen” to hear from a wide variety of employers across a range of industries.

“We’d like views from as many local employers as possible, including public and private sector organisations, and businesses large and small, so that we can build as complete a picture as we can,” Ms Jamieson said.

Views are sought from local businesses of all sizes and in all sectors of the Shetland economy, which will help identify how workforce housing shortages should be tackled.

Employers are being asked if a lack of housing to accommodate workers is potentially affecting their business growth. They are also asked for their views on what needs to happen to increase housing options and choices for working age people in Shetland.

Survey responses will used for research purposes only and gathered anonymously, unless any business wishes to provide their details for follow up research. The survey is open for four weeks from today (Tuesday) and is available here.

The survey is being conducted by specialist housing consultancy Arneil Johnston on behalf of Shetland Islands Council.