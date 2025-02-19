Abuser woke pregnant partner to demand money for drugs

An abusive partner who terrified his girlfriend over five years during which she gave birth to his child has been ordered to undergo supervision.

Bernard Gartland was also ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work after pleading guilty to domestic abuse.

Lerwick Sheriff Court heard today (Wednesday) how the 33-year-old from Bixter had bombarded his partner with phone calls, text messages and demands to know her whereabouts.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said Gartland constantly accused his partner of cheating on him, shouted, swore and behaved aggressively towards her.

The relationship began in 2019 and quickly became “controlling and abusive”, the court heard.

Mr MacKenzie said the abuse soon took its toll on the complainer who felt anxious, isolated and depressed.

Gartland returned to the Republic of Ireland but continued to call his partner constantly while she remained in Lerwick.

By the time Christmas 2019 arrived, the fiscal said their relationship was “on-off”.

But when the complainer discovered she was pregnant with his child early in the new year, she decided to give it another go, hoping his behaviour would improve.

Instead, the fiscal said the abuse got worse.

One morning, he woke her up demanding money for drugs, Mr MacKenzie said.

Feeling upset, she called her aunt in tears, and was told to come home to Shetland.

As she left, the accused told her he hoped “the boat sinks”, the court heard.

Despite being separated, the constant calls and messages continued, including demands to see scans of the baby.

She gave birth later that year and still the calls kept coming.

He told her she had “run away with his son”, the fiscal said.

Some of the messages were so offensive, Mr MacKenzie refused to read them out in court.

Gartland left Ireland and returned to Shetland to be closer to his son.

Although the relationship had ended, the abusive behaviour continued during the times they interacted to share parental duties.

On one occasion in April 2024, he arrived at her home and accidentally dropped his keys down the drain.

Mr MacKenzie said Gartland was swearing and flailing his arms around, demanding his former partner get him a shovel from her neighbour’s garden.

The fiscal said she felt “terrified” and did what he asked.

On another occasion, he arrived in a “bad mood”, and threw their son’s hat at her head.

Shocked, scared and tearful, the former partner sought help from Shetland Women’s Aid.

She reported Gartland to the police in September last year.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said his client recognised the impact his behaviour and wanted to apologise.

He said Gartland had initially been “heartbroken” that his partner would not stay with him in Ireland.

Mr Allan said his client had been using alcohol and cocaine at the time – and all the abusive messages had been sent while under the influence.

The solicitor said they were sent as “impulsive bouts of anger”.

However, he stressed his client did not want to cause her genuine harm

Mr Allan described Gartland as a “hard-working man leading a simple life”.

The defence agent pointed out that his client had not been permitted to see his son since his arrest and wanted to be part of the boy’s life.

“He is very much aware that his conduct will be under the microscope,” Mr Allan added.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank said it was Gartland’s first offence and also gave him credit for his early guilty plea.

However he said that had to be balanced against the offending, which took place over a lengthy period of time.

Having seen the messages, which Mr MacKenzie refused to read out, the sheriff said they were abusive and “extremely hurtful”.

He said such abusive behaviour in a relationship could have a “profound effect” on the victim.

“On the balance of all factors, I’m going to make you subject to a community payback order,” he said.

He said it was imposed as an alternative to a custodial disposal.

Sheriff Cruickshank also imposed a two-year non-harassment order during which Gartland may only make contact with his former partner via a third party regarding matters to do with their child.