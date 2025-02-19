Shetland Bus re-enactment voyage confirmed for May

“Among the flotilla of vessels visiting Shetland will be the restored merchant cargo ship S/S Hestmanden, now officially the Norwegian War Sailor Museum and normally based in Kristiansand.” Credit: Vest Agder Museum

A flotilla of six restored historic vessels from the Second World War will cross the North Sea to Lerwick for the 80th Anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day this summer.

“The liberation convoy 2025” will include the submarine chaser Hitra, four fishing vessels and a 60-metre merchant cargo ship, the Hestmanden, now known as the Norwegian War Sailor Museum.

All but the lattermost formed part of the so-called “Shetland Bus” — a covert plan to ferry refugees out to the islands, and return marines and spies back to Nazi-occupied Norway.

Shetland’s Lord Lieutenant, Lindsay Tulloch, said the plans were “fitting recognition” of the alliance between Norway and the UK, and Shetland’s role.

The convoy has been arranged by an informal groups of museums, organizations, volunteers, professionals and enthusiasts of Norway’s maritime wartime history, with the support of the Norwegian Ministry of Defence, Norwegian Navy, both country’s respective embassies and the Norwegian-British Chamber of Commerce.

Sailors will be in Lerwick on 8th May and the vessels will be opened to the public for Second World War commemorations, before some of the vessels continue on to Liverpool.