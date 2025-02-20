Beatrice to stand down at next election

MSP Beatrice Wishart

Beatrice Wishart has today announced that she will not seek re-election at next year’s parliamentary elections.

Ms Wishart was first elected in a 2019 by-election which she won with 47.9 per cent of the vote. She won re-election in 2021 with 48.6 per cent of the vote.

The Shetland Liberal Democrats will now start the process of selecting a candidate for the forthcoming Scottish election.

“I have taken the difficult decision not to seek re-election for the Shetland constituency at the next Scottish Parliament election,” she said.

“After careful consideration, I think May 2026 is an appropriate time for me to step aside and let someone else carry the liberal torch for Shetland.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to represent the people of Shetland and I shall always be grateful that I had the opportunity to do so. I would like to reassure you that during the remainder of the parliamentary term I will continue to work tirelessly for all constituents.

“I would like to thank all of my staff, all of the activists who have worked so hard on my behalf and my colleagues in parliament, as well as the voters in Shetland who put their trust in me.

“I am so proud to have been the first female parliamentarian elected to represent Shetland and to follow in the footsteps of Jo Grimond, Jim Wallace, Alistair Carmichael and Tavish Scott as the voice of the islands in parliament.

“My team and I have worked hard to champion the issues that people have told me are most important to them like ferries, fixed links, fisheries and the energy industry.

“I am not naturally someone who blows their own trumpet, but I am also proud of the work that I have done as convener of the cross-party group on brain tumours. Vital research is being done in this area and I hope that by highlighting some of the successes, as well as the remaining challenges, it offers hope to people who live with brain tumours.

“While I am choosing to step down as MSP next year, I feel as if I still have plenty in the tank so I am sure I will find a new role to play in Shetland life before long.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “Beatrice has been a fantastic voice for Shetland and a wonderful colleague in the Scottish parliament.

“During her by-election campaign the SNP spent more money than they did on the entire European referendum campaign but they still could not stop her.

“She has fearlessly fought the islands’ corner and delivered for the community, not least the commitment to progress a new Gilbert Bain hospital which was included in our recent budget deal.

“The debate she led on the government’s hated highly protected marine areas was crucial in forcing SNP ministers to change course over plans that could have devastated Shetland’s fisheries, while her speeches on the issue of pregnancy loss have always been powerful and moving.

“Serving through the Covid crisis, she fought to make sure island interests were taken into account. As a member of the Rural Affairs and Islands committee she has championed the needs of island crofters and farmers, as well as campaigning for tunnels, ferry services and rural broadband.

“I will miss having her in our parliamentary party when she steps down next year and I wish her all the best for the future.”