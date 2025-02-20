High winds affect southbound ferry schedule

MV Hrossey at the Lerwick Ferry Terminal.

More disruption is expected for NorthLink passengers tomorrow (Friday) as the Met Office predicts gusts of up to 60mph.

The southbound sailing of Hrossey was scheduled to depart Lerwick at 5.30pm for Aberdeen via Kirkwall but will now leave an hour earlier.

Passengers can even expect arrivals in Both Orkney and the mainland to be delayed as poor weather affects the journey.

Despite leaving earlier from the town, passengers can expect to be in Kirkwall an hour later than scheduled. Arrival in Aberdeen will be two hours later than normal.