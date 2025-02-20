Sheriff warns offender he better ‘double, triple or quadruple’ his efforts if he wants to stay out of jail

A 26-year-old man has been warned he faced jail unless he “doubles, triples or quadruples” his efforts to comply with a court order.

Thomas Drever was ordered to carry out unpaid work and pay compensation as punishment for two violent offences he committed in 2019 and 2022.

But despite having the time limit extended to complete the orders he has made little progress – and paid none of the money owed to the man he headbutted in Trench nightclub.

Drever, of Sandveien in Lerwick, was back before the court on Wednesday when he pleaded guilty to two more offences – possession of cocaine and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards police.

The offences took place in Lerwick on 27th October last year.

Defence agent Tommy Allan admitted the report about compliance with the orders did not reflect well on his client.

“I don’t think I would be able to convince your lordship in any shape or form that it was a good one,” he said.

“It’s not helping his situation and he would accept that.”

Mr Allan said Drever had missed some of his unpaid work sessions because his sleep patterns were “all over the place” after taking antidepressants.

And he said his client mistakenly thought he did not have to pay the £300 compensation as he and the complainer had made friends again.

The solicitor acknowledged Drever was on a “shoogly peg” – but said he wanted to get the unpaid work dealt with.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank said he was concerned by the report’s suggestion Drever appeared only to attend unpaid work “when it suits him”.

Now Drever has returned to Shetland, he asked whether he would be undertaking the outstanding part of the orders with “renewed vigour”.

“He did not use those terms,” replied Mr Allan.

“But he certainly impressed upon me that he was willing to do that. Whether he will or not, I cannot say.”

In relation to the latest offences, Sheriff Cruickshank said he would adjourn for the preparation of reports, including a restriction of liberty assessment.

The sheriff also allowed the community payback orders to be continued until the date of the deferred sentencing hearing.

He reminded Drever that the orders had been imposed as an alternative to a custodial sentence and he would be “perfectly entitled” to revoke them and send him to jail should he fail to comply.

Sheriff Cruickshank also noted with “considerable concern” the fact the first offence, committed in Aberdeen in 2019, involved assaulting two police officers – and that the latest offence was also carried out against officers in the execution of their duty.

“Put it like this,” he said, “if you don’t double up, triple up or quadruple up your efforts to comply with the court orders they will be revoked and custodial sentences are likely to be imposed in relation to all matters.”

Drever is due back in court on 19th March.