Billionaire’s firm now owns more than half of Shetland Space Centre

Rocket Factory Augsburg plans to launch from SaxaVord Spaceport this year.

Danish billionaire Anders Povlsen has increased his stake in Shetland Space Centre via his company, Wild Ventures Ltd, which now owns more than half of its shares.

New filings with Companies House also show that Lise Kaae, the chief executive of Mr Povlsen’s investment firm, Heartland, has been appointed as a director at the spaceport.

Mr Povlsen, who made his fortune in retail fashion and is reported to be Scotland’s largest landowner, has been involved in the spaceport since 2020 when Wild Ventures Ltd invested £1.5m.

The company, which is based in Aviemore, became a “person with significant control” in 2021, when it owned more than 25 per cent of shares.

The latest filing shows it has increased its shareholdings to more than 50 per cent but less than 75 per cent.

Shetland Space Centre, which is the official company name for SaxaVord Spaceport, had 147 shareholders when it last filed a confirmation statement in January 2024.

These include directors Frank Strang, who is chief executive, Scott Hammond, who is deputy chief executive and Bill Gibb, who was director of facilities.

However, Mr Gibb has now been terminated as a director, according to the last tranche of documents filed with Companies House.

SaxaVord Spaceport was approached by The Shetland Times but said it did not comment on internal business matters.

In its latest financial statement, however, the company directors identified a need for additional funding over the coming 12 months – and said they were in “advanced negotiations” with debt funders to secure most of what is required.

The company said it was also planning to go to market this year to raise the remaining capital, which would be sufficient for it to continue to build its infrastructure and meet its capital requirements.

The report showed the company recorded a pre-tax loss of £5.1m in 2023 – up from £3.6m the previous year.

Despite the growing losses, the business was able to make share-based payments totalling £2m, most of which went to the company’s six directors.

Addressing the Scottish affairs committee last month, Mr Hammond said he expected the business to become profitable within the next couple of years.

Although it has managed to generate some revenue, its business model is focussed on providing launch services - and therefore needs rockets to start taking off from the launchpads in Lamba Ness.

Rocket Factory Augsburg is expected to achieve the first ever vertical satellite launch from UK soil at the spaceport later this year.

Mr Hammond said “two or three”test flights would be carried out during the second half of 2025.

Its licence allows for up to 30 launches a year.

Wild Ventures Ltd has been approached for comment, via its sister company.