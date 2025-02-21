News

February 21, 2025 0
Dental row intensifies with claims of ‘threats and harassment’ 
Lerwick Dental Practice.

The row around dental services has intensified with claims of “threats and harassment”.

Lerwick Dental Practice has today (Friday) posted another lengthy Facebook post about the ongoing troubles it is facing and the alleged role of NHS Shetland.

Troubles have been ongoing for several weeks after the NHS patients at the practice were told they were being de-registered.

The practice has blamed NHS Shetland for withholding list numbers for new dentists to come to Shetland , which it said would have enabled it to register new NHS patients.

However, NHS Shetland has stressed that it is trying to work with the practice to help it achieve a necessary certification.

In the latest post, the practice has claimed that NHS Shetland has withheld or refused to issue a list number for a dentist who was due to replace one of its departing staff members.

It said the problem had been ongoing since 2020.

The practice said that given the “huge shortage” of dentists, health boards should apply to list any available new dentists as a “top priority” – rather than putting obstacles in the way.

It claims the health board is wrong to require the practice to pass its three-year inspection before allowing new dentists to be listed.

The post continues by accusing the health board of using “elements of threats and harassment” in its communications.

NHS Shetland has been approached for comment.

