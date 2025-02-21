Flood on ferry delays dry dock return for NorthLink vessel

A flood on the NorthLink ferry Hjaltland has delayed her return to service.

NorthLink Ferries said the flood happened in the pump room as the ferry was being re-floated in dry dock.

Managing director Stuart Garrett said no one was injured.

“We are currently assessing the impact of the incident and remedial works required,” he added.

The Hjaltland had been scheduled to return to service next week.

However Mr Garrett said it was not possible to put a timeframe on her return to service, until more was known about what happened.

The Hrossey will continue to operate passenger services between Lerwick, Kirkwall and Aberdeen, while the Helliar and Hildasay will provide freight services.

However, Mr Garrett said there may be changes to scheduled sailings.

Customer service staff will be in touch with those affected.