News

IN PICTURES:  Northmavine Up-Helly-A’ in full swing

February 21, 2025 0
IN PICTURES:  Northmavine Up-Helly-A’ in full swing
Guizer Jal John Stephen aka Brusason the Bold at Ollaberry school. Photo: Sophie Whitehead.

Northmavine Up-Helly-A’ is in full swing as Guizer Jarl John Stephen and his squad make the most of their special day.

The Guizer Jarl's Squad. Photo: Sophie Whitehead. 
The Guizer Jarl’s Squad. Photo: Sophie Whitehead. 

The squad has already been to Urrafirth and Ollaberry schools where they were met with a raucous welcome.

Guizer Jarl John Stephen with his father and brother. Photo: Sophie Whitehead. 
Guizer Jarl John Stephen with his father and brother. Photo: Sophie Whitehead. 

This year, the guizer jarl’s Viking character is Brusason The Bold – a great warrior of the sea, known for his brave voyages and tales of sea dragons.

Guizer Jarl John Stephen at Urafirth school. Photo: Sophie Whitehead.
Guizer Jarl John Stephen at Urafirth school. Photo: Sophie Whitehead.

The galley this year is call Reka Vik, owing to the jarl’s wife’s family connection to Rackwick in Hoy, Orkney.

The light up and procession will begin at Hillswick Hall at 8pm, heading to the loch at Urafirth for the burning of the galley.

The squads will visit North Roe, Hillswick, Sullom and Ollaberry halls throughout the night.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to [email protected] for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.