IN PICTURES: Northmavine Up-Helly-A’ in full swing
Northmavine Up-Helly-A’ is in full swing as Guizer Jarl John Stephen and his squad make the most of their special day.
The squad has already been to Urrafirth and Ollaberry schools where they were met with a raucous welcome.
This year, the guizer jarl’s Viking character is Brusason The Bold – a great warrior of the sea, known for his brave voyages and tales of sea dragons.
The galley this year is call Reka Vik, owing to the jarl’s wife’s family connection to Rackwick in Hoy, Orkney.
The light up and procession will begin at Hillswick Hall at 8pm, heading to the loch at Urafirth for the burning of the galley.
The squads will visit North Roe, Hillswick, Sullom and Ollaberry halls throughout the night.
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment