IN PICTURES:  Northmavine Up-Helly-A’ in full swing

Guizer Jal John Stephen aka Brusason the Bold at Ollaberry school. Photo: Sophie Whitehead.

Northmavine Up-Helly-A’ is in full swing as Guizer Jarl John Stephen and his squad make the most of their special day.

The Guizer Jarl’s Squad. Photo: Sophie Whitehead.

The squad has already been to Urrafirth and Ollaberry schools where they were met with a raucous welcome.

Guizer Jarl John Stephen with his father and brother. Photo: Sophie Whitehead.

This year, the guizer jarl’s Viking character is Brusason The Bold – a great warrior of the sea, known for his brave voyages and tales of sea dragons.

Guizer Jarl John Stephen at Urafirth school. Photo: Sophie Whitehead.

The galley this year is call Reka Vik, owing to the jarl’s wife’s family connection to Rackwick in Hoy, Orkney.

The light up and procession will begin at Hillswick Hall at 8pm, heading to the loch at Urafirth for the burning of the galley.

The squads will visit North Roe, Hillswick, Sullom and Ollaberry halls throughout the night.