In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 21st February) edition of The Shetland Times:
- EXCLUSIVE: Top medics oppose assisted dying bill.
- Report and pictures from Uyeasound Up-Helly-A’.
- Paedophile locked up for 28 months.
- Liberal Democrat MSP to stand down at next election.
- Hundreds turn out for careers fair.
- Legal issues stifle £10 million Cullivoe road project.
- EXCLUSIVE: Plans unveiled for UK’s largest salmon farm.
- Humpback whales spotted off Shetland after sighting in Carribean.
- SPORT: Records fall in swimming meet.
Click here to get The Shetland Times delivered to your device every Friday morning.
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment