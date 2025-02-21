Northmavine Up-Helly-A’ gets under way

Northmavine Up-Helly-A’ is gets under way this morning (Fri) – and the fire festival is celebrating its 50th year, having begun in 1975.

The Guizer Jarl is John Stephen portraying Brusason The Bold, described in the official programme out today as a great warrior of the sea for his brave voyages and tales of sea dragons.

The galley this year is call Reka Vik, owing to the jarl’s wife’s family connection to Rackwick in Hoy, Orkney.

The shields for the galley were designed and painted by pupils at Urafirth, North Roe primary school, which the jarl and his squad will visit this morning.

The light up and procession will begin at Hillswick Hall at 8pm, heading to the loch at Urafirth for the burning of the galley.

The squads will visit North Roe, Hillswick, Sullom and Ollaberry halls throughout the night.

Keep updated on the events on our website and Facebook page.