News

POLL:  Do you support assisted dying legislation? 

February 21, 2025 0
POLL:  Do you support assisted dying legislation? 
The Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill has been debated in the Scottish Parliament. Photo: Martyn Gorman

Twenty health professionals have united in opposition to the assisted dying bills, which are progressing through the legislative process.

Writing in The Shetland Times today, the group said they were “deeply concerned” by the plans to create legal access to suicide or euthanasia.

They are urging the public and politicians to think again.

The authors of the letter – GPs, consultants, surgeons, psychiatrists and more –  say the assisted dying service is unnecessary as requests to be helped to die are “extremely uncommon” and can almost always be resolved by addressing the person’s underlying distress.

Their second objection is that state-organised assisted dying would be unsafe – and could result in people seeking to end their lives out of concern they had become a “burden” on friends and family.

“These laws are dangerous, unnecessary and unsafe, and must be resisted before it is too late,” they wrote.

The letter comes after a bill by MP Kim Leadbeater clears its first hurdles in Westminster, while a similar bill by Orkney MSP Liam McArthur is making its way through the legislative process at Holyrood.

Mr McArthur said the current illegality of assisted dying in Scotland was “failing too many terminally ill Scots at the end of life”.

He stressed that any proposals would be safeguarded to ensure the process worked as intended.

Supporters say hundreds of terminally ill people choose to end their lives every year and the current law means they often do so in lonely and traumatic ways.

They believe change is necessary to provide people greater dignity in dying.

What do you think?

Poll Maker

Pick up a copy of The Shetland Times to read the health professionals’ letter in full.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to [email protected] for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.