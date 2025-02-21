News

Wind causes disruption across inter-isles ferry services

February 21, 2025 0
The inter-isles ferry Geira. Photo: Ian Leask. 

Strong winds have caused disruption on the Yell Sound crossing, with a single ferry in operation.

Forecast gusts of up to 60mph were predicted by the Met Office for today (Friday) and now inter-island ferry services are bracing for disruption.

Bookings have been suspended on the Yell Sound route, according to the council voicebank as passengers have been warned only one vessel is in operation.

The SIC told The Shetland Times that each service is expecting disruption, with voicebanks being updated regularly across the day.

The Bluemull Sound route is currently working to schedule, although there is expected to be some disruption later in the day.

The Whalsay route is expecting to see additional runs from noon for both the Vidlin and Skerries services.

And the Bressay ferry service is “pretty good,” according to the voicebank and running as normal.

