A look back at Northmavine Up-Helly-A’

Guizers surround the galley Reka Vik at the Northmavine burning site.

The Northmavine Up-Helly-A’ went ahead despite poor weather, with a shortened procession.

Dozens came to see the procession in Urafirth last night (Friday) where Guizer Jarl John Stephen — portraying Brusason The Bold — and his Jarl’s Squad led 14 other bands of guizers to the burning site.

A day of high winds battered the isles with heavy rain following gusts dying down. A decision was made to shorten the procession route around 7pm with bus loads of guizers redirected to a location past the Urafirth Primary School.

