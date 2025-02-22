News

February 22, 2025 0
IN PICTURES: Norik Up-Helly-A’ basks in glorious sunshine
The Norik Up-Helly-A' Guizer Jarl's Squad. Photo: Desley Stickle. 

The most northerly Up-Helly-A’ is under way on a a day of glorious sunshine.

Norik Up-Helly-A’ Guizer Jarl Derek Jamieson and his squad met at the Unst Show Shed this morning before heading to Nordalea care centre for lunch.

Guizer Jarl Derek Jamieson and his wife Cheryl. Photo: Desley Stickle. 

In a marked change from the challenging weather which forced the Northmavine Up-Helly-A’ to shorten its procession, today’s festivities have so far been blessed with blue skies and sunshine.

Guizer Jarl Derek Jamieson and the galley Fustra.

The squad will also be visiting the Final Checkout shop and the Balta Light function room for tea.

More than 100 guizers in 11 squads are to gather at 7pm for a 7.30pm march to the burning site at Norwick beach, where the galley named Fustra will meet her fiery send off.

