Most northerly Up-Helly-A’ to get under way

Norik Up-Helly-A' Guizer Jarl Derek Jamieson with junior members of the jarl's squad Bobby Jamieson, Lily Jamieson and Jake Laurenson. Photo: Desley Stickle

Norik Guizer Jarl Derek Jamieson leads the most northerly Up-Helly-A’ in Unst today (Saturday).

The jarl is portraying Torbjorn Egilsson, with the galley named Fustra.

There was a handover, come social night, yesterday evening from outgoing Jarl Ashley Spence at the Haroldswick hall.

Today the Jarl’s Squad will meet at Unst Show Shed 11am, then go to Nordalea Care centre for lunch, the Final Checkout shop and then to Balta Light function room for tea.

The procession – with 11 squads and 115 guizers – gather at 7pm for a 7.30pm march to the bonfire at Norwick beach. Then it is off to Haroldswick hall for the acts and dance to the Alan Nicolson band.