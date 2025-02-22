NorthLink warns of a week of weather-related disruption – with one ferry still out of action

The Hrossey passing Bressay in stormy seas. Photo: Charlie Umphray.

NorthLink Ferries has warned passengers of possible week of weather-related disruption.

The operator said disruption was possible from today (Saturday) through to Friday.

Recent sailings have also been disrupted with several departing early and arriving late due to strong southerly winds.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind affecting Shetland and most of the northern part of the UK tomorrow Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Hjaltland’s return from dry dock has been delayed after she suffered a flooded pump room as she was being re-floated.

The vessel had been due to return to service on Monday, but NorthLink managing director Stuart Garrett said it was not yet known when she would be ready to sail again.

It means the passenger service will be operating with just one vessel – the Hrossey – which is also due to enter dry dock on 11th March.