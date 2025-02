The vandalism happened in Fort Road. Photo: Google.

A car has been vandalised in Lerwick, police said.

Officers are investigating after the vehicle was damaged in Fort Road.

It happened in the early hours of last Sunday, 16th February.

Police have asked anyone in the area around that time to get in touch.

People with CCTV systems in operation nearby are also asked if they have captured any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.