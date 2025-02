Norik Up-Helly-A' Guizer Jarl Derek Jamieson waves his axe as the galley Fustra meets her fiery demise. Photo: Desley Stickle.

Norik Up-Helly-A’ reached its fiery finale last night at the galley Fustra was set alight.

Jarl Derek Jamieson led more than 100 guizers in the most northerly Up-Helly-A’ procession.

The jarl’s family, Sam, Natalie and Michael with junior squad member Bobby Jamieson at the burning. Photo: Desley Stickle.

As they marched along the coast, the torch fire reflected in the sea.

The procession. Photo: Desley Stickle.

After a day of glorious sunshine, the festivities carried out late into the night.