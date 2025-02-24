Artists given thousands in funding

Thousands of pounds has been awarded to 10 projects through the Creative Shetland Commissioning Fund.

Funding was open to freelance or self-employed artists and creative practitioners either living in, or able to demonstrate a strong connection to, Shetland.

Money given to each project will support a wide range of work and opportunities including: creation and/or presentation of works; development, training or research; participatory projects and workshops.

Forty-seven applicants put themselves forward for a share of the £46,000 pot available with each project allowed to ask for up to £20,000.

Among the awardees were Aidan Nicol, Austin Taylor, David Boyter, Emily Briggs, Helen Robertson, Liz Musser and Ruth Oliver, Lucy Wheeler, Lydia May Hann, Peter Ratter and Magnus Stout, and Suzanne Briggs.