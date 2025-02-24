Wildlife enthusiasts asked to watch out for linties 

Sharp-eyed birdwatchers, farmers and crofters are being urged to look out for twites – known locally as linties.

The small, brown bird which has a stubby beak, is the focus of the new ringing project.

Linties, which are part of the finch family, are thought to no longer breed in England, and its population is in sharp decline across the UK as a whole.

Scotland’s north coast and islands are no exception to this trend, though numbers are higher – with Shetland being a particular stronghold for the species.

The twite ringing project is being run through Species on the Edge, a conservation programme active across Scotland’s coasts and islands aiming to secure a sustainable future for some of Scotland’s rarest and most vulnerable species.

Species on the Edge and RSPB staff are working alongside the Shetland Ringing Group to catch and ring these birds, with each being given a unique colour combination.

At the same time as being ringed, data such as the bird’s age, wing length, how much fat and muscle they have on them and their weight will also be collected. Then, after a quick processing time, the bird is safely released.

Species on the Edge project officer for Shetland, Harry Britton, said: “The decline we are seeing in our seed-eating birds in Shetland is of national concern and indicates a deeper rooted and larger issue that we have across Scotland.

“A stronger connection between agricultural productivity and conservation must be our top priority in order to protect biodiversity across Scotland.”

He added: “In Shetland, we are working closely with crofters across the islands, helping them support wildlife on their land in ways that benefit both biodiversity and their business.

“These colourfully ringed twites are going to give us a glimpse of how these threatened birds are using our changing landscape and will help inform the guidance we can offer to landowners, to help them ensure a sustainable future for their local vulnerable species.”

Anyone who sees any ringed twites have been urged to get in touch by emailing [email protected]

Those who email Mr Britton have also been asked to include the date of the sighting, the location and any pictures.