Deputy leader Gary Robinson's 10 per cent increase proposal was approved for council tax in 2025-26.

Shetland Islands Council voted this morning (Tuesday) to increase council tax by 10 per cent in 2025-26.

During the full SIC meeting, deputy leader Gary Robinson proposed the 10 per cent rise while Shetland Central councillor Davie Sandison asked for a 7.5 per cent increase but lost out in a vote.

Meanwhile, Shetland Central councillor Ian Scott refused to vote for any increase whatsoever.