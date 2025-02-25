Folk Festival 2025 programme announced
Folk Festival organisers have announced this year’s programme — including more than a dozen visiting acts performing alongside 32 local artists.
TEHO — described as a “Finnish power-fiddle duo” comprising Tero Hyväluoma and Esko Järvelä — have been added to the line up, published in full this morning (Tuesday).
They will join local favourites Kansa, Laeverick and fiddle virtuoso Mary Rutherford, as well as recent Trad-Award-nominees, Haltadans.
From Bigton to Burravoe, the programme also includes themed gigs featuring Americana, fiddle heritage and jazz.
A children’s concert, “Peerie Spang” is back on the programme. A seated Saturday “late longue” has also been added at the British Legion.
You can find the full schedule online and early sales start on the evening of Monday, 3rd March.
• Read more in this week’s issue of The Shetland Times, out Friday, 28th February.
