Dry dock delays to affect NorthLink services well into next week

The Hrossey contending with stormy seas last week. Photo: Charlie Umphray

NorthLink has warned that disruption caused by ongoing dry dock work will last until next Wednesday at the earliest.

The Hjaltland had been due to return to service on Monday but she suffered a pump room flood during attempts to re-float her.

Announcing the delays on Friday, managing director Stuart Garrett said no one had been injured and his team was assessing the impact of the incident and what remedial works were required.

In an updated announcement today (Wednesday) NorthLink said its team was working hard to safely return the vessel to service as soon as possible.

However, it warned of changes to the schedule at least until Wednesday, 5th March.

Meanwhile, the Hrossey will continue providing a single vessel passenger service.

The Helliar and Hildasay will also continue with freight services.

NorthLink said its customer service team would be in touch with everyone whose travel plans have been affected.

Hrossey is due to begin her spell in dry dock on Tuesday, 11th March.