Trial set for pensioner accused of historical sex crimes

The High Court in Glasgow.

A pensioner is to stand trial charged with sex attacks on two girls in Shetland.

Anthony McElhone, 70, is said to have carried out the alleged crimes between March 1993 and December 1996.

The indictment lists a number of locations in Shetland including Lerwick, Sandwick and Symbister.

The two girls are said to have been teenagers at the time.

McElhone is accused of raping one of them on two occasions.

He is separately charged with indecently assaulting at various times including during car and ferry journeys.

McElhone faces the latter accusation also in connection with the other girl.

Among the claims, it is alleged the pensioner touched and grabbed her as well as make sexual remarks.

The case called for a short hearing at the High Court in Glasgow today (Wednesday).

Paul Mullen, defending, said McElhone was pleading not guilty to the charges.

The solicitor advocate added the pensioner currently lives in North Yorkshire.

Lord Colbeck set a trial which is scheduled to begin on 3rd December 2025 in Edinburgh.

McElhone remains on bail meantime.