Alice Jamieson to make history at Cullivoe Up-Helly-A’

February 27, 2025 0
The Cullivoe Up-Helly-A' Jarl's Squad. Photo: Sophie Whitehead.

A woman will be at the helm of the Cullivoe Up-Helly-A’ for the first time in its 68-year history tomorrow.

Alice Jamieson, 35, will be joined by her 22-strong Jarl’s Squad for the procession which will see guizers journey from the Cullivoe hall to the marina.

Following a year of preparation, the Guizer Jarl – portraying the mythological Scandinavian queen Aslaug Kráka – will begin the four-day festivities today (Thursday).

The former Royal Navy nurse, whose family has a long association with the festival, says that it’s an honour to be Guizer Jarl of a festival which features among her earliest and fondest memories.

Her family’s connection to the Yell event is something she is proud of.

However, despite it being the first time a woman will lead the event, it will be business as usual.

“I want to assure everyone that this will remain the same Up-Helly-A’ that we all know and love,” the Guizer Jarl said. “But it is an honour to be the first – and to let peerie lasses in Yell know that they can be involved as much as they want to be.”

The festival’s fundraising efforts – which this year includes half-marathon running

and charity headshaves (including for the jarl) – will see donations made to the Meningitis Research Foundation and the MS Society, causes of the Guizer Jarl’s choosing.

