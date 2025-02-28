Contract awarded in Knab redevelopment

The Knab redevelopment will provide some affordable housing in Lerwick. Photo: 7N Architects.

A contract for core infrastructure works at the Knab redevelopment site has been awarded to local contractor Tulloch Developments Limited.

The work, which is expected to get underway early this summer, will include initial bulk earthworks, the installation of new foul and surface water drainage, new water mains and new electrical distribution cabling.

This will provide serviced development sites for the first phase of housing, and put the infrastructure and utilities in place for future development of the rest of the site.

It will also include the installation of drainage pipework along Twageos Road and lower Gressy Loan, as well as drainage improvements to the rear of the properties on the west side of Twageos Road.

Shaun Tulloch from Tulloch Developments: “We’re really pleased to be involved with the Knab redevelopment project, and are looking forward to starting this important next phase of work.

“We will be working closely with the council to minimise any noise and disruption as the work progresses, and will be available to residents to address any issues they may have.”

Councillor Dennis Leask, chairman of the SIC’s development committee, said: “It’s really good news to see this contract awarded, and work is set to get underway which will eventually see the first serviced house sites in place.

“I’m looking forward to seeing work begin on the ground to provide much-needed housing for our community.”

This initial phase of construction work is expected to begin around May and will take approximately 16 months to complete.

The whole Knab redevelopment project, which aims to construct 145 housing units, is expected to cost millions of pounds.

More information on the upcoming work will be provided once a start date is confirmed.