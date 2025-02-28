News

Drunken sailor just had ‘strong local accent’ 

February 28, 2025 0
The incident happened in Sullom Voe harbor.

A skipper’s “strong local accent” saw him accused of being drunk in charge of a fishing vessel.

Harbourmaster Greg Maitland’s report about the incident said it happened at Sullom Voe on 3rd January.

Captain Maitland said vessel traffic services radioed the vessel and “concern was raised that the skipper was impaired by alcohol”.

“On investigation it was concluded that the issue was one of poor radio quality and a strong local accent,” he added.

A further 10 marine incidents have been highlighted in the report, which will be discussed by members of the harbour board on Wednesday.

Others include a the grounding of a vessel on the island of Samphrey, in the Sullom Voe harbour, when two crew had to be rescued by council ferry crew and the boat was lost.

Capt Maitland said the skipper of the vessel had been involved with “multiple incidents” in the past and discussions had been held with the coastguard about his actions.

