In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 28th February) edition of The Shetland Times:
• NorthLink disruption raises reliability concerns
• Council tax increase causes heated debate over reserves
• Hospital facility for psychiatric patients “not fit for purpose”.
• Mental health impact of the coronavirus pandemic on children is highlighted
• History to be made in Cullivoe with first ever female Guizer Jarl
• SPORT: Inter-county victory for isles Under 15 badminton team
