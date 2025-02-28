SIC report data breach involving Stuart Hill to Information Commissioners Office

Shetland Islands Council have introduced fees for charging electric vehicles.

The SIC has reported a data breach involving sovereign campaigner Stuart Hill to the Information Commissioners Office.

In a statement issued this afternoon (Friday) the local authority said: “Shetland Islands Council has completed an initial investigation into the information held by Mr Stuart Hill, reported in the press, and following contact from individuals who have received correspondence from him.

“The council is reporting the data breach to the UK Data Regulator, Information Commissioners Office.

“The ICO’s responsibility is then to decide if the council did enough to prevent the breach in the first place. They will also independently assess the various aspects of the post-breach incident management.”

Mr Hill, who leads the Sovereign Nation of Shetland campaign group, said he had come into possession of a list of people served with warrants last year regarding council tax they owed the SIC.

In a letter he has sent to people named in the list he said he had been able to access data security at the council and told the recipients that the SIC had “no authority” to charge council tax, inviting them to join his campaign organisation.

The SIC statement today (Friday) said: “The council would like to reassure the public that the information held by Mr Hill was not obtained as a result of a cyber attack or phishing exercise.

“It is confirmed that the information in Mr Hill’s possession does not include bank details or any information that could lead to financial loss.

“The council is in the process of contacting everyone affected by this incident. Individuals have been contacted by telephone or letter to advise of the issue. There are some individuals still to receive their letters and the council would like to reassure those individuals the letter should arrive tomorrow (Sat) or Monday.

Anyone concerned can contact the local taxation team on 01595 74 4683 during normal office hours.