Warning of wildfires

People across large parts of the north of Scotland – including the islands – are being warned to be aware of the danger of wildfire over the coming days.

A “very high” risk of wildfire is in place from today (Saturday) until Wednesday 5 March.

This includes northern and eastern mainland and island areas and represents the first warning issued in 2025.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), in conjunction with the Scottish Wildfire Forum, is urging the public to avoid lighting fires outdoors in the impacted areas during this period.

Area Commander Michael Humphreys is SFRS wildfire lead. He said: “During any period of heightened risk, fires can ignite easily, spread very quickly, and burn with high intensity.

“At this time of year in early Spring, even when the weather is still bitterly cold in some areas, we typically have a large volume of dead, bone-dry vegetation across large areas of countryside. This essentially acts as a fuel for fire.

“There are currently vast areas that are tinder dry and vulnerable, which provides all the ingredients for fire to take hold and spread.

“Human behaviour is the cause of most wildfires in Scotland, so it is imperative we all act responsibly while enjoying the outdoors over the coming days and weeks ahead.

“By following some simple but key advice, we can significantly reduce the risk of wildfire occurring.”

SFRS advises people to always follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code and has a range of safety advice for wildfire prevention on its website, firescotland.gov.uk.