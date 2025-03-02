Clickimin pool shut after water is polluted

The Clickimin Leisure Complex.

Clickimin Leisure Complex has shut its pool following an incident “involving the release of body fluids”.

The announcement was made in a statement issued this afternoon (Sun) on Clickimin’s Facebook page.

It stated: “Following an incident involving the release of body fluids, we have an unplanned closure of the Clickimin Pool.

“In line with procedures and in dealing with an incident of this nature, we will be required to stay closed until 5pm on Monday 3 March 2025.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused but the safety of our customers and water quality is paramount.

The Health Suite and Hydrotherapy Pools remain unaffected by this closure but there will be no access to the main pool, toddlers pool, river or bubble pool in main pool hall.

“Our reception team will be contacting any customers with booking in the affected areas. We thank you for your understanding.”