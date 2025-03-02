Freight sailings hit by more disruption

Freight vessel Hildasay.

Freight sailings to Shetland have hit further cancellations.

Tonight’s (Sunday) sailing of the Hellier to Lerwick from Aberdeen will now only call into Kirkwall. She will then return to Aberdeen the following day, missing out Shetland.

This follows her cancellation last night.

The Hildasay, currently berthed in Lerwick, will again not sail tonight to Aberdeen – following on from her cancellation last night.

NorthLink has warned of potentially more disruption to services throughout the week until Thursday because of “adverse weather conditions”, including to passenger sailings.

The ferry Hrossey is still expected to leave Aberdeen for Lerwick this evening. But there may be delays tomorrow, with NorthLink saying: “Depending on weather conditions at the time of departure this may be delayed, any time lost would hopefully be made up on passage.”

There is currently only one ferry operating the passenger service between Shetland and Aberdeen. The Hjaltland was due to return last week from dry dock, but suffered flooding in her pump room prior to leaving and has had to remain for repairs.

NorthLink has not announced when she is expected to return, but it is hoped to be some time this coming week.