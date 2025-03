The four-day Cullivoe Up-Helly-A’, saw Alice Jamieson become the fire festival’s first female Guizer Jarl, comes to an end today.

As these photos by Sophie Whitehead and reporter Daniel Shailer show, the events on the main day was enjoyed by all. And check out videos of the procession on our Facebook page.

Full report and more photos in next week’s Shetland Times, out on 7th March.